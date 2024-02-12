Firefighters battle fire on Cleveland's east side

The New York Times

WASHINGTON — In 2008, as the nation faced a catastrophic financial crisis, the House did what it sometimes does: veered off the rails. In a raucous and startling floor vote, lawmakers defeated a $700 billion bank bailout, sending the markets plummeting as the economy teetered. It was the steadier Senate that had to step in and take over, find a way to approve the legislation and show the House how it was done. That has often been the way in Washington. When the unruly House, with its treacherous