Firefighters Battle Flames at Plastic Recycling Plant Outside Mexico City

A fire broke out at a plastic recycling plant in Valle de Chalco, just outside of Mexico City, on Tuesday, January 30.

Mexico City firefighters were dispatched to the polyethylene terephthalate – a type of plastic – recycling facility, where they battled the blaze for several hours.

In an update on Monday afternoon, First Superintendent Jefe Vulcano Cova confirmed the fire had been fully contained.

Dramatic footage posted by Jefe Vulcano Cova shows firefighters working on extinguishing the fire. Credit: Jefe Vulcano Cova via Storyful