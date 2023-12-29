Firefighters battling large fire in West Valley

The Canadian Press

A new calf has been born to the J pod of British Columbia's endangered southern resident killer whales. The U.S.-based Center for Whale Research says the calf was first spotted in Washington state's Puget Sound on Dec. 26, and was a newborn since it wasn't with the pod when it was observed three days earlier. It says in a statement the calf was seen near an adult female known as J40, making her the likely mother, something researchers hoped to confirm. The sex of the calf isn't known. Salmon-eat