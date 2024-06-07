Firefighters find body of man inside burning Citrus Heights home. Police investigating death

A body was found Friday inside a home on fire in Citrus Heights, and authorities are investigating the death as suspicious.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel were called just before noon to a single-family house on the 7500 block of Oak Grove Avenue near Auburn Boulevard, where significant flames and reports of explosions had occurred.

Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for Metro Fire, said firefighters made entry to the five-bedroom home to place hose lines when they discovered a body, he said.

While the fire was quickly put out and Wilbourn said that Citrus Heights police were called to the property to investigate the death of a man, believed to be the home’s sole occupant, according to radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. Arson investigators were also dispatched to the home, according to Metro Fire logs.

The man’s identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once relatives are notified of the death.