Firefighters Challenged By 'Extreme Fire Behaviour' in Blaze North of LA

Dark smoke clouds loomed over Los Angeles County as firefighters attempted to control a wildfire in Castaic on Wednesday, January 22.

Cal Fire reported that crews had “fought aggressively” to control the Hughes Fire that began on Wednesday.

The efforts to contain the fast-moving blaze “were challenged by extreme fire behavior, terrain, and weather,” according to the fire service.

The fire, fanned by strong winds, had grown to more than 10,100 acres and was 24 percent contained as of Thursday. Credit: Cal Fire/Brent Pascua via Storyful