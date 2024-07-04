Firefighters Contain Fire in Ventura County

A brush fire that prompted evacuations and threatened multiple structures in north-central California was contained on Thursday, July 4, local authorities said.

Footage posted by Ventura County Fire Department shows crews at the scene of the Sharp fire around Simi Valley on Wednesday. At least one firefighter was injured while fighting the fire, the department said.

On Wednesday, the blaze spread to 133 acres and forced the residents of at least 60 homes to evacuate. Credit: VCFD PIO via Storyful