Firefighters extinguish house fire on Christmas Eve in Holbrook, Massachusetts
The Holbrook Fire Department responded to a house fire in Holbrook on Christmas Eve, which started in a wood burning stove.
Authorities in northern California are searching for Andruw and Wesley Cornett and younger brother who went missing on a ducking-hunting trip on Dec. 14.
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
A train driver's suicide caused widespread delays on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day in France, with some 3,000 passengers affected during the busy holiday period. The suicide by a train driver on the job has caused widespread delays in France's rail traffic, operator SNCF said Wednesday.Some 3,000 train passengers have been affected by delays in services between Paris and southeastern France that started Tuesday and spilled over into Wednesday.Around 10 high-speed (TGV) trains were delayed
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing multiple civil lawsuits as well as federal criminal charges
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
After a difficult year marked by health struggles, several members of the royal family came together for a cherished tradition
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
The family of four appeared to celebrate with Scott's parents Jim and Joanne Scott
A Christmas Eve visitor to a hospital chapel in a Thompson, Man. is in RCMP custody after he pointed a rifle at a doctor and shot a hole in a window, Mounties say.Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, staff at Thompson General Hospital, a 79-bed health-care facility in Manitoba's sixth-largest city, called the RCMP about an unknown man in possession of a firearm inside the hospital's chapel.The suspect pointed a .22 calibre rifle at a doctor and discharged the gun through a window, said RCMP Sgt. Paul M
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.
People were quick to confirm that they have, indeed, celebrated Christmas during the period when Trump was not president
At least eight L.A. County Sheriff's Department members have been sidelined amid a federal inquiry into an alleged coverup of a beating of a trans man, sources say.
Latavion Lewis was taken into custody on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and illegal dumping and is no longer employed with FedEx
The King has broken with tradition for his annual Christmas Day message this year
Luigi Mangione is in a New York federal facility on charges of murder and terrorism in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Jacob Mayhugh avoided the possibility of the death penalty by pleading guilty
The dramatic explosion on Monday, Dec. 23., was captured on an EarthCam that had been positioned at the marina