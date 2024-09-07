Firefighters find man’s body while putting out house fire near Town Fork Creek Park

Firefighters found a body while containing the blaze of a house fire near Town Creek Fork Park Friday night.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a fire in the 5700 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City’s North Town Fork Creek neighborhood. Crews observed heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the home.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, said Michael Hopkins, a spokesman with KCFD, in an email. During a search of the residence, firefighters found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters called the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson team, which took over the fire investigation. Detectives with KCPD are also investigating the man’s death, Hopkins said in an email.

Police and KCFD have not yet released the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is unknown as of Saturday morning.