Firefighters monitor 'stubborn' brushfire in Boca Raton
Firefighters monitor 'stubborn' brushfire in Boca Raton
Firefighters monitor 'stubborn' brushfire in Boca Raton
Stephanie Grisham also recalled a telling telephone call the former president made about his wife.
When Paul and Teresa Polyviou moved into their new home in Kleinburg, Ont., they envisioned hosting family and friends in the backyard.Last May, the couple hired Gianni (John) Evangelisti of Freedom Pools to bring that vision to life by extending their interlocked driveway and building a side walkway to an all-stone backyard patio, with new concrete stairs and a shaded wooden canopy.It was supposed to be a two-week job, Paul Polyviou said.Almost a year and more than $72,000 later, there's gravel
The former president seems to be the go-to guy on a certain matter.
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
The former president was called out on social media for a brazen new boast.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were spotted at the Coachella music festival waiting for Lana Del Rey's performance.
The “Ted Lasso” star confronted a photographer who apparently made a sexist remark.
King Charles plans big change at Sandringham estate which will affect Kate Middleton and Prince William's property, Anmer Hall. Details...
Screaming Into the Void Despite an astronomical number of red flags, investors who poured their hard-earned cash into former president Donald Trump's Truth Social meme stock are experiencing a rude awakening. As the Washington Post reports, Trump supporters are seething as the value of the social media platform's parent company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) […]
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig suggested what to watch out for during the former president's hush money trial.
The actress Zendaya wore a retro, white mini halter neck dress to a photo call in Milan for the Challengers press tour - and she looks amazing
Three GOP members of Congress sued the House sergeant-at-arms and another official after they were fined for violating post-Jan. 6 security rules.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift were in the spotlight as they attended the Coachella music festival.
Iran is a key arms supplier and economic partner to Russia.
There are habits you should and shouldn't practice in order to keep your brain sharp.
The Good Liars offered some blunt readings from a bible that could only come from the former president.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out. "When I heard the runner-up bidder was literally devastated by missing out on acquiring this, I felt real empathy for him," Jack Arshawsky of Thornhill, Ont. said in an interview, adding he's hoping someone famous, perhaps even Wayne Gretzky, might be interested in taking
Things got naughty fast The post ‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Returns to Crack Up Ryan Gosling in Alien Abduction Cold Open | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president complained about reality during a rally in Pennsylvania