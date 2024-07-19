Firefighters pay tribute to chief killed by Trump shooter at funeral

Hundreds of people in the small town of Cabot, Pennsylvania gathered on Friday to pay tribute to Corey Comperatore, the retired volunteer fire chief who was shot and killed by a gunman at a Trump rally last weekend.

Firefighters honored Comperatore, loading his casket – draped with an American flag – onto a firetruck to be driven from Cabot Methodist Church.

Members of the community lined the streets waving American flags and holding posters, mourning the loss of a local hero.

The former president, who suffered an ear injury during the shooting, was not in attendance.

Comperatore’s casket was draped with the American flag (REUTERS)

It is unclear why but a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press said it was due to “Secret Service concerns.”

The Independent has asked the Trump campaign for more information.

Trump did honor Comperatore during his speech at the RNC on Thursday evening. He displayed Comperatore’s firefighter gear on stage and kissed his helmet at one point.

Comperatore, center, was a former volunteer chief firefighter in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Dept via REUTERS)

"He was incredible, he was a highly respected former fire chief," Trump said.

The former president said Comperatore “lost his life selflessly” by shielding his family from bullets during the rally.

Trump also reportedly called Helen Comperatore, the widow of Corey, to offer his condolences.

Donald Trump kisses Comperatore’s turnout coat and helmet on stage during his speech at the RNC (REUTERS)

Comperatore, 50, worked as a project and tooling engineer but spent many years as a volunteer firefighter and served as chief.

Family, friends, neighbors and other members of his local community remembered him fondly as a kind-hearted man who was always willing to help others.

Comperatore was shot during the Trump rally on Saturday by a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire on the attendees and the former president.

A girl holds a placard as people wait for a procession of emergency vehicles transporting the coffin (REUTERS)

Two other people were wounded, both of whom are in serious but stable condition, according to the AP.

A public viewing was held for the retired fire chief on Thursday at a banquet hall in Freeport. Hundreds of mourners paid their respects, all while law enforcement provided tight security at the event.

A private funeral for Comperatore was held on Friday.