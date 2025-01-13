LA officials giving update as fire crews battle three blazes
Three wildfires are still burning in the Los Angeles area - officials are giving an update on the blazes which you can watch live above
Most schools in LA will reopen on Monday as the district says it's "confident" it's safe for students to return
It comes as weather forecasters are warning the strong winds which fuelled the infernos last week are expected to pick up again
But these gusts - forecast to peak at 70mph (110km/h) on Tuesday - are within normal ranges for Santa Ana winds, fire crews tell the BBC
The number of people killed has risen to 24
These slightly weaker gusts mean we're entering a crucial period for fighting the fires, BBC Weather's Matt Taylor writes
