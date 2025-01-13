LA officials giving update as fire crews battle three blazes

BBC
  • Three wildfires are still burning in the Los Angeles area - officials are giving an update on the blazes which you can watch live above

  • Most schools in LA will reopen on Monday as the district says it's "confident" it's safe for students to return

  • It comes as weather forecasters are warning the strong winds which fuelled the infernos last week are expected to pick up again

  • But these gusts - forecast to peak at 70mph (110km/h) on Tuesday - are within normal ranges for Santa Ana winds, fire crews tell the BBC

  • The number of people killed has risen to 24

  • These slightly weaker gusts mean we're entering a crucial period for fighting the fires, BBC Weather's Matt Taylor writes

