Firefighters pull car out of fitness center pool in California: Watch 'shocking incident'

First responders in California had to remove an unusual item from a fitness center pool last week: A car.

Firefighters in Redlands, California, about 63 miles east of Los Angeles, pulled a vehicle from an indoor swimming pool last Friday after a driver crashed it through a wall and into the fitness center, Storyful reported.

In a post on social media, California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred after the "driver lost control" and drove "into a gym and straight into a swimming pool," adding the "shocking incident reminds us how dangerous distractions can be."

Video footage from the incident shows a black car resting in the middle of the pool before it is lifted out of the pool. It is not immediately clear which fitness center the incident occurred at and the Redlands Fire Department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for more information on the incident.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, but this could have been tragic," the agency said.

City of Redlands Fire Department said "the pool was unoccupied at the time of the incident" and no injuries to anyone in the fitness center were reported" as per Storyful.

The incident reportedly took place at 24 Hour Fitness - Redlands Super-Sport, according to CHP - San Bernardino. 24 Hour Fitness did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for a comment.

Driver treated for minor injuries

In an email to USA TODAY Monday, the Redlands Police Department said the fire department responded to the crash and treated the driver for minor injuries on scene. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, police said.

