Fire that destroyed lorries deliberate, police say

A fire in west Belfast in which five lorries were destroyed is being treated as deliberate, police have said.

The vehicles were set alight on the Upper Springfield Road late on Sunday night

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police said the vehicles had been "completely burnt out".

Three fire engines and 15 personnel arrived to the scene at about 11:45 BST on Sunday, dispatched from Springfield and Cadogan fire stations.

The crews left shortly after 02:00 on Monday, having put out the fire.

Water, compressed air foam systems, and breathing apparatus were used in the operation, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said officers remained at the premises on Monday morning.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing," they said

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.