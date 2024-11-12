Firefighters put out blaze at KC apartment building that was on track to be condemned

Around 25 people are displaced after crews from the Kansas City Fire Department put out a blaze at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 9th Street. They discovered smoke and fire coming from the second floor of Perry Place Apartments.

A caller initially reported that occupants were trapped inside. After a primary and secondary search, firefighters did not find anyone stuck in the building, said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesman with the KCFD.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze and there were no injuries reported, Hopkins said.

“We’re assuming the individuals were able to make it out prior to our arrival,” Hopkins said. “That’s typically what happens, they’ll say ‘we’re stuck (in the building) and then by the time we get there, they make their way out.’”

Hopkins said the building was already in serious disrepair prior to the fire. Utilities have now been shut off and dangerous buildings inspectors determined the building to be untenantable.

“They were actually in the process of… evicting everyone because the building is going to be condemned,” Hopkins said. “The fire this morning is expediting that process.”

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority provided a warming bus for residents while the KCFD assessed damage Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross is working to help residents of the building find temporary housing.

Hopkins said firefighters will be escorting people in and out of the building so they can gather their belongings.

An investigation is ongoing as the KCFD works to determine what caused the fire.