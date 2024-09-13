Firefighters recognized for action during 2023 Christmas Parade

Sky News

A former model who was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest was allegedly murdered and "pureed" in a blender by her husband, officials in Switzerland are reported to have said. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year. According to local news outlet BZ Basel, a man named Thomas, 41, had an appeal for release from custody denied by the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday after he reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.