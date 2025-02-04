Firefighters Rescue Child From Burning Building in San Bernardino

A girl and a dog were rescued from a house fire in San Bernardino, California, on Monday, February 3, San Bernardino County Fire said.

Upon arriving at the scene on North Valencia Avenue, firefighters were told the family’s daughter was trapped inside the home. She was taken out via a bedroom window.

San Bernardino County Fire said the “family dog” was also rescued.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful

Video Transcript

Come on.

Yeah.

We're gonna take I, my guys are tied up over here, buddy.

Let's go.

I'm my guys.

I'll I'll tell you that.

Yeah, go for it.

Yeah Yeah right I.

Like.