CBC

Canada Post has stopped delivering mail across the country as of Friday because tens of thousands of postal workers are on strike over wages, working conditions and other issues. The shutdown will affect millions of Canadians and businesses nationwide, just as the busy holiday season is getting underway.Here's what you need to know.What does this mean for deliveries?Canada Post isn't processing or delivering any mail and parcels as long as the strike lasts. Some post offices will also be closed.