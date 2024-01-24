Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in Golf Cart Wheel

Unusual callouts are par for the course for firefighters, as shown by video from LA County, showing the rescue of a dog whose head was trapped in a golf cart wheel.

Video posted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows Teddy the dog waiting patiently while several firefighters work to remove the wheel from around his head.

“#LACoFD firefighters assigned to FS 144 are well known for rescuing family pets,” the department said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

“They did it again helping Teddy out of sticky situation when he got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart. Thankfully Teddy is ok.”

The department tagged the video “Free Teddy.” Credit: Los Angeles County Fire Department via Storyful