Firefighters rescue fox-chase dog from under shed

An inquisitive dog was rescued by firefighters after she became trapped under a shed while chasing a "huge" fox.

A fire crew from Chelmsford rescued Bell from the shed on Cross Road in Maldon, Essex at 21:19 BST on Saturday.

The pooch and her sister had been chasing a fox in the garden when they became trapped under the shed. Bell's sister managed to get out on her own.

Watch manager Nathan Godfrey of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews worked quickly to dig out the side of the shed to release the fox, which was huge.

"Once the fox was out of the way crews, cut the floorboards out of the shed to release Bell.

"Both Bell and the fox came to no harm, and we were able to reunite her with her happy owners."

