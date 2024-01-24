Firefighters rescue horse stuck in ditch in Chester

The rescued horse was checked over by a vet before being handed back to it owner

Firefighters have rescued a horse which had become trapped in a ditch filled with water.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service's rope rescue and rapid response units were able to free the mare, which got stuck on Seahill Road in Chester at about 16:40 GMT on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old horse was checked over by a vet and handed back into the care of its owner.

The fire service confirmed the mare was doing well after the ordeal.

