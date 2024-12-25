Firefighters rescue person from Lackawanna home
It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990. The JUDGES Act, initially supported by many members of both parties, would have increased the number of trial court judges in 25 federal district courts in 13 states including California, Florida and Texas, in six waves every two years through 2035. In a message to the Senate formally rejecting the bill, Biden said it "hastily" creates new judgeships without addressing key questions about whether new judges were needed and how they would be allocated nationally.
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has his sights set on Bob Iger and ABC. In a letter obtained by CNN, Carr wrote to the Disney CEO over the weekend about his concerns regarding ABC’s coverage, as well as its negotiations with its affiliated stations across the U.S. He also castigated the company over a recent $15 million settlement with Trump, which ended a defamation lawsuit against ABC News filed by the president-ele
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.), who won a hotly contested general election race last month, said the House GOP will be “better off” without “volatile” lawmakers in the next Congress. Bacon did not mention the members he was referring to in comments about the House’s passage last week of a measure to keep the government…
"Without decisive action, Canada risks becoming irrelevant in the North American and global manufacturing supply chains."
"Apparently I packed up my desk indicating to them that I would be leaving soon."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's annual Christmas message encourages Canadians to give thanks for "all that is good in the world" and check in on those who have not had an easy time this year."As we reflect on the past year and look to the future, let us continue to show love and kindness — to ourselves and to those in need," Trudeau said in a statement accompanying his pre-recorded statement, released Tuesday at a time when his own political future remains uncertain.He also gave thanks to the "b
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled that a law passed by the provincial government to stave off opposition to a supportive housing development in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Kitsilano is unconstitutional.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was taking part in a cabinet committee meeting on Canada-U.S. relations today, amid increasing calls for his resignation.
Outgoing President Joe Biden and his Democratic support team have been caught in a series of blatant lies, including denying his cognitive decline, downplaying the federal debt, and denying the possibility of pardoning his son Hunter.
OTTAWA — Canada appears to be barrelling toward a spring election now that the NDP is vowing to vote down the government early next year — whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stays on or not.
We recently published a list of Top 12 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stands against oil and gas stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. With a record average production of 12.9 […]
President-elect Donald Trump has been clear about his ire for the press for years. His latest verbal attacks, legal actions and cabinet appointments signal he is ready to increase his efforts to quiet critical reporting.
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, investors are keenly observing the implications of recent rate cuts and economic data. With U.S. stocks experiencing volatility amidst these developments, dividend stocks can offer a degree of stability and income potential for those seeking resilience in their portfolios during uncertain times.
Sony has been silent since Blake Lively filed sexual harassment and retaliation claims against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, but now the movie’s distributor is speaking out as more and more of Hollywood offers support for the Gossip Girl alum. “We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection …
Justin Baldoni’s former publicist sued him, his company and his current publicity team on Tuesday, amid a spiraling scandal over an alleged smear campaign against Baldoni’s “It Ends With Us” co-star Blake Lively. Steph Jones, who owns Jonesworks, accused Baldoni of breaching their contract, which required him to pay her $25,000 per month. Baldoni dropped …
GATINEAU, Que. — The Competition Bureau says it's suing Rogers Communications Inc. over the company's allegedly false claim that it offers unlimited data in its "Infinite" wireless phone plans.
President Joe Biden signed 50 new bills into law in a Christmas Eve signing spree as he wraps his last month in office. Among the new laws was legislation to fight child abuse at residential treatment facilities, to prevent hazing on college campuses, and a measure that finally designates the bald eagle as the national bird. Many of the bills signed by the outgoing Democratic president on Tuesday were bipartisan efforts—including the bill finally acknowledging the bald eagle. Although the iconic