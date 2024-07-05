Firefighters respond after explosion reported at substation in Maineville
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
The South Dakota governor, who once shot her puppy in a gravel pit, complained that the vice president isn’t relatable.
The Vatican on Friday informed a Donald Trump-supporting archbishop that he is being excommunicated for refusing to recognize Pope Francis' authority after years of outspoken public attacks.Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative who served as the Vatican’s diplomat to Washington, D.C. between 2011 and 2016, was formally accused last month of schism, which is one of the most serious offenses in canon law. Schism is “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the memb
A Good Samaritan found the baby and cared for it while waiting for paramedics
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
American Eagle flight 3921 made the emergency landing on July 3 “due to a disruptive customer," the airline tells PEOPLE
A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.
Now the Oregon families have filed a $6 million lawsuit.
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl battered Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after hitting near the resort town of Tulum, whipping trees and knocking out power, while officials in Texas urged coastal residents to prepare as the storm moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.
It comes just days after Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump, which was marked by verbal gaffes and confusing statements.
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading House Democrat is preparing a constitutional amendment in response to the Supreme Court's landmark immunity ruling, seeking to reverse the decision “and ensure that no president is above the law.”
The former healthcare worked "coldly denied any responsibility," a judge said during her sentencing on Friday, July 5
‘I couldn’t care less about what @PressSec has to say today,’ Boebert says as she calls on Biden to take to the podium
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.