Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses

Canadian Press Videos

Firefighters scoured a mound of rubble to ensure no one was trapped Monday evening after a corner of a seven-story Bronx apartment building collapsed, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves and a convenience store partly buried under bricks and wood. (Dec. 12) (AP video: Joseph Frederick/Production: Ao Gao)