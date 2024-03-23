Firefighters Search for Bodies in Burned-Out Moscow Concert Hall

Firefighters were working to recover bodies from the remains of a Moscow concert venue on Saturday, March 23, after a deadly attack the night before left the structure in danger of collapse.

Moscow Governor Andrey Vorobyov posted footage of himself accompanying firefighters through the charred remains of the Crocus City Hall in the capital’s Krasnogorsk district.

Another 20 bodies were found in the rubble earlier on Saturday, he said, bringing the death toll to 115.

The damage was so severe that the roof partially collapsed, state news agency Tass reported. Vorobyov said what was left of the ceiling was in danger of collapse.

The Investigative Committee said 93 people were confirmed dead on Saturday morning after a deadly attack on Friday night that has been claimed by Islamic State.

Officials said on Saturday they had detained four men in connection with the attack. Credit: Andrey Vorobyov via Storyful