Firefighters tackle bedroom fire

Christian Fuller - BBC News, South East
·1 min read
A Google Street View image of Wild Ash Croft in Sittingbourne. There are houses on either side of the road and an area of grass in the middle.
A person was given treatment by paramedics after a house fire in Sittingbourne [Google]

A person has been treated by paramedics after a house fire in Kent.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a bedroom at a property in Wild Ash Croft, Sittingbourne, at about 19:50 GMT on Monday.

One person was passed into the care of paramedics, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.

The cause of the fire is not known, but remains under investigation.

Four fire engines attended the scene, with crews wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, KFRS said.

Firefighters left the scene at about 22:40.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) has been approached for comment.

