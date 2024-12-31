Firefighters tackle bedroom fire

A person was given treatment by paramedics after a house fire in Sittingbourne [Google]

A person has been treated by paramedics after a house fire in Kent.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a bedroom at a property in Wild Ash Croft, Sittingbourne, at about 19:50 GMT on Monday.

One person was passed into the care of paramedics, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.

The cause of the fire is not known, but remains under investigation.

Four fire engines attended the scene, with crews wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, KFRS said.

Firefighters left the scene at about 22:40.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) has been approached for comment.



