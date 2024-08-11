Firefighters tackle blaze at city home

The end-of-terrace with smoke pouring out of a roof space
Firefighters spent about four hours tackling the fire on Saturday [HIWFS]

Firefighters spent about four hours tackling a fire at a house in Southampton on Saturday.

The loft space of the end-of-terrace house in Bitterne Road collapsed during the fire, which also spread to two other homes.

All residents were evacuated safely and no-one was injured, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Eastleigh, Hardley, Hightown, St Mary's and Wickham tackled the fire from about 16:00 BST until it was put out at about 20:10.

Bitterne Road West was closed between Northam Bridge and Bullar Road/Athlestan Road while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews stood outside the home which smoke was pouring out of, with a fire engine parked to the left of the picture with a firefighter hoisted above the fire on a platform and another to the right of the picture
Crews closed part of Bitterne Road West to get to the fire [HIWFS]

