Firefighters tackle blaze at city home

Firefighters spent about four hours tackling a fire at a house in Southampton on Saturday.

The loft space of the end-of-terrace house in Bitterne Road collapsed during the fire, which also spread to two other homes.

All residents were evacuated safely and no-one was injured, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Eastleigh, Hardley, Hightown, St Mary's and Wickham tackled the fire from about 16:00 BST until it was put out at about 20:10.

Bitterne Road West was closed between Northam Bridge and Bullar Road/Athlestan Road while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

