Film set explosion causes blaze opposite O2 arena

A "controlled explosion" on a London film set sparked a fire that destroyed a van and damaged two other vehicles near the O2 arena.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they had sent 25 firefighters and four fire engines to the scene, near Dock Road and Trinity Buoy Wharf in Silvertown, at 7.51pm on Saturday.

Images showed a burning red lorry with the words "BBC World News" emblazoned on its trailer.

But BBC News has confirmed there was no BBC News involvement in the event.

The burning lorry was marked 'BBC World News' but it was not an official BBC vehicle [Saverio Terracciano]

Terrified residents posted on social media site X about the noise and smoke billowing across the Thames towards the venue - before police said the incident was part of pre-planned filming.

"There is no risk to the public", the Metropolitan Police said of the blaze at an open-air yard across the river from the venue.

The controlled explosion spread and became out of control, the LFB said in a statement.

One van was destroyed by the fire and most of a car and lorry were damaged but the blaze was under control by 9.02pm, the statement explained.

There are no reports of injuries, and crews will be at the site for the rest of the evening, it added.

Local residents have spoken of their surprise and shock following the fire, with one calling the scene "carnage" on social media.

Kieran McHugh told BBC News he had been on his computer when he heard three loud bangs. On looking out of his window, he saw a huge plume of black smoke with flames leaping into sky.

Mr McHugh said he had not seen any notification of any filming this weekend from the local authority.

Earlier on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police had said the incident was "part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town E16 area" and there had been no risk to to public.

A spokesman for BBC News said: "there is no BBC News involvement in the events of this evening in the Docklands.”