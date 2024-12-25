Firefighters Tackle Flaming Wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Crash

A passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, Kazakh officials said.

Preliminary information said 29 people survived.

Azerbaijan Airlines published a list of those onboard the plane. It said the plane was carrying “37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian citizens, six Kazakh citizens, and three Kyrgyz citizens.”

Footage published by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations shows the emergency response to the crash. Credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful