Firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service dispatched six appliances to tackle the fire at its height [TWFRS]

Firefighters spent much of New Year's Day battling a large fire at a waste site.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 02:00 GMT to a fire at an industrial estate on Nest Road in Felling, Gateshead.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the area as crews tackled the blaze.

At about 16:30 GMT, a fire service spokeswoman said the fire was out, adding: "It was significant, but not a major incident."

