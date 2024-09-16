Firefighters tackle mattress blaze at Aberdeen recycling centre

A large cloud of smoke spread in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen [BBC]

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze after several mattresses caught fire at a recycling centre in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines to the site in Inverurie Road, in the Bucksburn area, shortly after 18:30.

An SFRS spokesperson said the blaze involved "a quantity of mattresses and other materials" and took around two hours to bring under control.

There were no reported casualties. Fire crews remained at the scene on Monday night to extinguish the blaze.