Firefighters tackle mattress blaze at Aberdeen recycling centre

BBC
clouds of smoke above trees behind an empty car park
A large cloud of smoke spread in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen [BBC]

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze after several mattresses caught fire at a recycling centre in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines to the site in Inverurie Road, in the Bucksburn area, shortly after 18:30.

An SFRS spokesperson said the blaze involved "a quantity of mattresses and other materials" and took around two hours to bring under control.

There were no reported casualties. Fire crews remained at the scene on Monday night to extinguish the blaze.

Latest Stories

  • Two ex-fire chiefs in New York City arrested in corruption scandal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were in custody Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes before ensuring the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.

  • Zelensky says Putin is afraid of the Russian people. Here’s why

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sits down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who explains what he thinks is going on in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind and why he says Putin is most afraid of the Russian people.

  • Tensions, rhetoric abound as MPs return to House of Commons, spar over carbon price

    OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Karina Gould lambasted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as a "fraudster" Monday morning after he said the federal carbon price is going to cause a "nuclear winter."

  • Liberals announce expansion to mortgage eligibility, draft rights for renters, buyers

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.

  • Justin Trudeau's sinking popularity puts him on shaky ground

    In his ninth year in office, Justin Trudeau's Liberals face a frustrated electorate - and some crucial tests.

  • Freeland says Canada will expand 30-year amortization, raise insured mortgage cap

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced on Monday proposed changes to the Canadian mortgage market, aiming to expand the availability of 30-year amortizations and increase the cap on insured mortgage products. Additionally, the price cap for insured mortgages will be raised to $1.5 million from the previous limit of $1 million. Both proposed changes would go into effect on Dec. 15.

  • How often does your MP speak up in the House of Commons?

    Members of Parliament all receive the same base salary — $203,100 — but some spend much less time on their feet in the House of Commons than others.Using data provided by the House of Commons, Radio-Canada ranked all 338 MPs on the number of times they've spoken in the Commons or exercised their right to vote in the current session of Parliament.The amount of time MPs spend addressing the House tends to vary greatly depending on their caucus responsibilities and whether they're on the government

  • Top legal adviser to New York City mayor quits as investigations swell

    The top legal adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned abruptly over the weekend, the latest sign of instability in the Democrat's administration as it deals with multiple federal investigations. City Hall announced Lisa Zornberg's departure late Saturday night. The resignation comes after the phones of multiple members of Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle were seized by federal investigators, including the head of New York City's police department, who resigned Thursday.

  • B.C. Conservatives promise to end stumpage fees, review fire management if elected

    VANDERHOOF, B.C. — British Columbia Conservatives are promising changes they say will bring more stability to the province's struggling forest industry.

  • Nova Scotia premier repeats calls for Ottawa to pay for protecting Chignecto Isthmus

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's premier is repeating his government’s calls for Ottawa to foot the full bill to protect a vital strip of land that connects the province to the rest of the country ahead of a new parliamentary session.

  • NC governor’s race: The waning days of the Gov. Cooper, Sen. Berger and Speaker Moore era

    On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.

  • North Korea's foreign minister leaves for Russia, embassy in Pyongyang says

    "Russian Ambassador (Alexander Ivanovich) Matsegora saw off North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Pyongyang International Airport," the embassy said in a post on its Vkontakte social network. The embassy said that the minister's speeches and participation in discussions are planned at the forum, which will take place Sept. 18 to 20.

  • Elon Musk's battle for free speech is getting expensive

    The Brazilian Supreme Court on Friday seized more than $3 million from X and SpaceX accounts to settle fines levied against Elon Musk's companies.

  • 'Raucous' budget season begins in Ottawa

    It's been a long, long time — some 15 years — since a budget process at Ottawa city hall has raised the spectre of huge cuts or a painful property tax hike.Brace yourself, because Ottawa is on a financial roller-coaster not seen since the days of former mayor Larry O'Brien. Council relationships are not off track as they were back then, but this budget season is shaping up to be as unpredictable as those budgets were.The next few months of deliberations about a 2025 spending plan could bring eit

  • After mass shooting, bill would require Army to use state crisis laws to remove weapons

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bill that’s being introduced Monday after a mass shooting in Maine would require the Army to use state crisis intervention laws to remove the weapons of a service member who is deemed to be a serious threat to themselves or others, said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the bill’s sponsor.

  • Venezuelan opposition calls on US to cancel oil company licenses to pressure Maduro

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s main opposition coalition on Monday called on the U.S. to cancel the licenses that allow Chevron and other energy companies to operate in the South American country to pressure President Nicolás Maduro to negotiate a transition from power.

  • China frees American pastor who US claims was wrongly jailed, State Dept says

    U.S. politicians had for years urged Beijing to free Lin, who was jailed for life on charges of contract fraud. Lin's daughter Alice earlier told Politico that her 68-year-old father would be arriving in San Antonio, Texas. Last November, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged President Joe Biden to use a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to push for the release of Lin and two other detainees - Kai Li and Mark Swidan.

  • In the news today: Parliament resumes under precarious conditions

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • An Iowa shootout leaves a fleeing suspect dead and 2 police officers injured

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shootout early Monday left two Iowa police officers hospitalized and a suspect dead, Des Moines police said.

  • Roberts Fired Alito From Writing Key SCOTUS Ruling Four Days After Flag Scandal

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sidelined one of the most conservative members of the high court on a pending case just days after his wife seemingly shared support for the “Stop the Steal” movement, according to a new report.Roberts had initially asked Justice Samuel Alito to write the majority opinion in Fischer v. United States, a case that alleged the government went too far when it charged Jan. 6 rioters with obstruction of a federal proceeding, according to The New York Times.Then