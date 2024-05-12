Firefighters tackle wildfire on hill after extreme warning

Firefighters have tackled a wildfire near Aberdeen after an extreme warning was issued due to the dry weather.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three fire engines were called to Brimmond Hill at about 23:20 on Saturday.

A spokesperson said 100 square metres of gorse were alight but the blaze has since been extinguished.

The SFRS issued a weekend warning for the Highlands and large parts of northern Scotland.

At this time of year there is a lot of leftover dead vegetation which can dry very quickly and act as fuel for wildfires to spread easily.

The SFRS warned that many rural communities were "hugely impacted" by wildfires that could cause significant damage in a short amount of time.

It urged people to behave responsibly in the Scottish countryside and to think twice before using any naked flames.