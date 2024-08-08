Firefighters tackling large fire at scrap metal yard

Firefighters are making use of aerial ladders to tackle the fire [John Fairhall/BBC]

Mainline train services have been suspended while firefighters tackle a large fire at a recycling centre.

Fifteen crews from both Suffolk and Essex fire services have been sent to a scrap metal recycling yard at Sackers in Great Blakenham near Ipswich.

Train operator Greater Anglia has closed the nearby railway line disrupting services and said it believed gas cylinders could be involved.

Residents nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows closed while the fire service tackles the blaze.

The incident can be seen for miles around Great Blakenham and Ipswich [John Fairhall/BBC]

Sackers, which deals with scrap metal and waste recycling, confirmed the firefighters were at the scene.

Train services from London are being terminated at Ipswich while the railway line is closed in both directions.

Twelve fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene [John Fairhall/BBC]

