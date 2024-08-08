Firefighters tackling large fire at scrap metal yard
Mainline train services have been suspended while firefighters tackle a large fire at a recycling centre.
Fifteen crews from both Suffolk and Essex fire services have been sent to a scrap metal recycling yard at Sackers in Great Blakenham near Ipswich.
Train operator Greater Anglia has closed the nearby railway line disrupting services and said it believed gas cylinders could be involved.
Residents nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows closed while the fire service tackles the blaze.
Sackers, which deals with scrap metal and waste recycling, confirmed the firefighters were at the scene.
Train services from London are being terminated at Ipswich while the railway line is closed in both directions.
