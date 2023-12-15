Firefighters win grant to provide new airbags and more

Firehouse Subs lived up to its name in its grant to the Dundalk Fire Department.

Chief Derek Malynyk explained to council last week that the Firehouse Subs company, which has stores in Owen Sound and Orangeville offers grants to fire departments.

Its foundation approved Dundalk Fire Department’s application. Chief Malynyk was happy to share with council the new items that will be coming. An airbag lift set is among the new equipment. It can be used in industrial or farm rescues or at motor vehicle accident scenes.

Valves, hoses and connectors will allow the fire department to connect to the larger 100mm front ports on the hydrant.

Mayor Milne congratulated the Fire Chief’s initiative in pursuing the grant.

All of the items had to come from only one company, so the department had to seek out a company that carried all the itmes, which turned out to be A.J. Stone Co. in Vaughan.

Contacted later, the Fire Chief explained the value of the new equipment.

The last AIR BAG KIT that the Dundalk Fire Department had used was taken out of service about seven or more years ago, and had not yet been replaced.

The kit can be used at accident scenes with a motor vehicle or other heavy object when something is pinned underneath. Air bags are filled by an SCBA bottle which inflates them. The hoses and master control valve are part of the airbag kit to make that connection.

As well, there are several appliances that are part of the grant.

The 100mm GATE VALVE was selected because right now the hi-volume hose is hooked directly to the hydrant with the only shut-off being at the truck.

“The problem with this is that if there was ever an issue with the hydrant being stuck open then the fire truck would not be able to separate from that hydrant until the water department was able to shut down the water main to that hydrant.”

When a tanker shuttle is filled from a hydrant, at present two separate 65-mm gate valves on either side of the hydrant with two matching hose lines run to the truck to fill.

Use of the gate valves keeps the barrel of the hydrant full of water in between tanker fill ups.

“If we were to shut off the hydrant itself, the barrel would start to drain every single time in between the tanker fills and would start to undermine the ground around the hydrant,” Fire Chief Malynyk explained by email.

“With having this new 100mm gate valve for each truck our tankers can now fill off a hydrant using a 100mm hi-volume hose which will speed up the process.”

A 3 WAY MANIFOLD is another addition thanks to the grant, which will be used in the rural areas of the township.

“When there is a fire the first arriving fire apparatus will drop a hi-volume hose at the end of the laneway and will proceed up the driveway.

“Each tanker that arrives on scene will connect to the 3 way manifold and pump the water from their apparatus to the initial fire apparatus.

The fire chief said that the 3-way manifold is another tool in the toolbox to use instead of currently just using port-a-tanks all the time.

“In the winter months this stops the tanker trucks from having to back down long icy driveways and risking sliding off the driveway which could hinder fire operations.”

Chief Malynyk noted that it also speeds up the overall tanker shuttle operation.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald