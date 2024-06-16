Firefighting Aircraft Work to Control California's Post Fire

A brush fire broke out in Gorman, California, on Saturday, June 15, sending clouds of smoke into the sky.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department issued evacuation orders for “areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the LA County line.”

The blaze, called the Post Fire, was reported just before 2 pm, according to officials.

As of Sunday afternoon the fire covered just over 10,500 acres, officials said.

Around 1,200 people were evacuated by Saturday evening, according to fire officials.

Footage filmed by Katie, @CaLandBird on X, from nearby Lebec shows firefighting aircraft dumping retardant near Interstate 5 in Gorman on Saturday. Credit: Chris Pettit via Storyful