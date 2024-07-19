Fires burning near the Idaho border deemed suspicious. Reward offered for info

Carolyn Komatsoulis
·1 min read

Fire investigators and law enforcement members believe the Cow Valley fire, Bonita fire and other small wildfires in the Malheur Reservoir area are “human caused and of a suspicious nature,” according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The Cow Valley fire was over 133,000 acres as of Thursday morning and almost 80% contained. It’s about 10 miles northwest of Vale, Oregon. The Bonita fire was just under 3,000 acres and 90% contained, according to a press release from fire managers. The fires all began July 11 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the BLM.

“A monetary reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of individual(s) responsible,” BLM said in a release. “Anyone with information about any of these incidents should call We Tip Anonymous at 1-800-47-ARSON, online at wetip.com or at the QR code shown.”

Anyone with information on fires in Eastern Oregon can use this QR code to submit tips.
Anyone with information on fires in Eastern Oregon can use this QR code to submit tips.

Ranchers have lost their feed because of the Cow Valley fire, according to a GoFundMe set up to help donate hay to “hurting ranchers.”

Multiple agencies are investigating the fire: the BLM Vale District, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Uncontacted Tribe Emerges From Rainforest

    Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]

  • PHOTOS: Major flooding prompts road closures, power outages in Ontario

    Multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday brought one of the wettest days this summer across parts of southern Ontario. Flash floods stranded many drivers and commuters, while power was cut to hundreds of thousands of customers

  • Drake's Toronto mansion floods during Tuesday's epic storms

    Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.

  • Toronto just saw record rainfall. Why weren't people ready?

    Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?

  • 'Is he gonna bite the boat?' Video shows white shark circling Massachusetts boaters

    Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.

  • How the 'ghost' of El Niño could cause big disruptions in Canada

    Even if the ghost of El Niño lingers, history shows us that summers with a similar pattern to this year have finished strong with more widespread hot weather. Meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details on what you can expect as we head into the second half of summer.

  • Havana's roads change as Cubans adopt electric bikes and vehicles

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.

  • Tons of dead fish cover major river in Brazil after alleged dumping of industrial waste

    TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.

  • NASA Says a Meteor Burnt Up Over the Statue of Liberty

    It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a meteor? That was the deal in New York City yesterday, apparently, when a

  • Video shows bear walk up to front door of Florida home: Watch

    A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.

  • 106 rare crocodile eggs are found in Cambodia, the biggest such discovery in 20 years

    PNOMH PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Conservationists in Cambodia found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, officials said Thursday, calling it the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world's rarest crocodile species' survival in the wild.

  • 'Hellishly hot' southern Europe bakes under temperatures topping 104 F

    ROME (AP) — The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and the Balkans and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the worst still to come.

  • 'Training' thunderstorms cause flash floods in Ontario, but what are they?

    Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time

  • Florida man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Keys

    Jose Abreu is recovering after being bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys on Monday. Abreu told Miami’s FOX affiliate WSVN that his friend witnessed the encounter and was quickly able to shove a spear into the shark’s mouth to stop the attack.

  • Wildfires Threaten Canadian Oil Output as MEG Evacuates Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- A flareup of wildfires in Alberta is threatening as much as half a million barrels a day of output, with MEG Energy Corp becoming the latest company to evacuate workers. Most Read from BloombergCanada’s Immigration Minister Has a Message for Foreign Students: You Can’t All StayBrookfield Lines Up a 36-Year-Old Rising Star as Next Billionaire CEOBiden Faces Intensified Calls to Step Aside While Ill With CovidWall Street’s ‘Great Rotation Trade’ Takes a Break: Markets WrapAltman’s $

  • Group says photos of reclusive tribe on Peru beach show logging concessions are 'dangerously close'

    An advocacy group for Indigenous peoples has released photographs of a reclusive tribe's members searching for food on a beach in the Peruvian Amazon, calling it evidence that logging concessions are “dangerously close” to the tribe's territory. Survival International said the photos and video it posted this week show members of the Mashco Piro looking for plantains and cassava near the community of Monte Salvado, on the Las Piedras River in Madre de Dios province. Several logging companies hold timber concessions inside territory inhabited by the tribe, according to Survival International, which has long sought to protect what it says is the largest “uncontacted” tribe in the world.

  • Many US solar factories are lagging. Except those China owns

    (Reuters) -Construction of U.S. solar-manufacturing plants by Chinese companies is surging, putting China in position to dominate the nascent industry, as other American factories struggle to compete despite federal subsidies. Chinese companies will have at least 20 gigawatts' worth of annual solar panel production capacity on U.S. soil within the next year, enough to serve about half the U.S. market, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate statements, government documents, and interviews with eight companies and researchers. The group includes seven companies backed by Chinese firms including Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Longi, Hounen, Runergy, and Boviet, according to the analysis.

  • Toronto floods: Trudeau says 'significant event' highlights importance of climate change fight

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Toronto, Ont., on Wednesday that the city’s flooding from the day before was a “significant event” and expressed support for those who were impacted. “The reality is though, that with climate change, there are going to be more extreme events. So we need to continue to step up in our fight against climate change,” Trudeau said.

  • Toronto floods: City infrastructure 'not designed' to handle such high volumes of water, officials warn

    Speaking in Toronto, Ont., on Wednesday, Mayor Olivia Chow and City Manager Paul Johnson addressed the major flooding that hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) the day before. “The challenge is that much of this city is just not designed to handle this amount of water that's coming down. And that's what we saw yesterday,” Johnson said.

  • Perfect Storm of conditions set the stage for Toronto flooding disaster

    Toronto experienced immense flooding on July 16th, bringing almost 100mm of rain to Pearson Airport and in through downtown. What caused this scenario? The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power delves into the details.