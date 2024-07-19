Fires burning near the Idaho border deemed suspicious. Reward offered for info

Fire investigators and law enforcement members believe the Cow Valley fire, Bonita fire and other small wildfires in the Malheur Reservoir area are “human caused and of a suspicious nature,” according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The Cow Valley fire was over 133,000 acres as of Thursday morning and almost 80% contained. It’s about 10 miles northwest of Vale, Oregon. The Bonita fire was just under 3,000 acres and 90% contained, according to a press release from fire managers. The fires all began July 11 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the BLM.

“A monetary reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of individual(s) responsible,” BLM said in a release. “Anyone with information about any of these incidents should call We Tip Anonymous at 1-800-47-ARSON, online at wetip.com or at the QR code shown.”

Anyone with information on fires in Eastern Oregon can use this QR code to submit tips.

Ranchers have lost their feed because of the Cow Valley fire, according to a GoFundMe set up to help donate hay to “hurting ranchers.”

Multiple agencies are investigating the fire: the BLM Vale District, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.