Fires at Russian energy plants after Ukraine drone attacks

A fire has reportedly broken out at the Konakovo Power Plant in Russia's Tver region (file photo) [Getty Images]

Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia, causing fires at two Russian energy facilities.

According to Russia’s defence ministry, more than 158 Ukrainian drones targeted fifteen regions of the country, including the capital Moscow.

The Russian military claimed that these drones were intercepted and destroyed.

But as a result of the attack a fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Moscow in a “separate technical room”, the city's mayor said.

Sergei Sobyanin reported that at least 11 drones targeted the capital city and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, 75 miles (120km) from the Russian capital, in the Tver region, loud blasts were heard close to the Konakovo Power Station.

Russian media are reporting a fire at the facility.

The region's governor, Igor Rudenya, acknowledged a fire caused by an attack in Konakovsky district had been contained, without providing details of what was hit.

Local officials also said drones attempted to attack the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow region - but that there were no fires, damage or casualties as a result.