Firework safety is paramount on Fourth of July, doctor says
Dr. Michael Flaherty of Massachusetts General Hospital discusses firework safety for children and families ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Dr. Michael Flaherty of Massachusetts General Hospital discusses firework safety for children and families ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
The terrifying scene unfolded in the yard of the Currie family home on a reserve in southwest Nova Scotia: a white neighbour hurling racist slurs, including the N-word, threatening to kill them and their dogs as he churned up the ground with his all-terrain vehicle.But what Matthew Currie, who is of Mi'kmaw and Black descent, found equally disturbing was what he saw as the tepid response from the leadership of his small First Nation, which refused to bar the perpetrator from community hubs on th
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
Thomas Lorezca, 40, was shot multiple times after being called out to a Spanaway home for a repair job in May 2022.
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
As part of court-ordered community service for illegally posting hundreds of promotional signs, the owner of a suburban plumbing company is required to remove similar placards in Detroit (AP video: Mike Householder)
Conner Kobold is charged with the murder of his mother, Shanelle Burns
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing his 7-year-old former stepdaughter in 1984.
The judge in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm snaps at Karen Read after a testy exchange her lawyer.
Kaitlin Armstrong killed Moriah Wilson in a fit of jealousy over her on-and-off again boyfriend Colin Strickland
According to the Arlington Police Department, investigators have identified more than 20 clients who have died since September 2022.
"What really sucked was when my mom told one of my aunts, she found out that not only did everyone else know, but they'd agreed not to tell my mother for going on 60 years now."
The man accused of killing a Walmart security guard in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Sherbrooke, Que., has been found not guilty of all charges related to the incident.Nacime Kouddar went to trial last winter for allegedly ramming security guard Philippe Jean in the Galeries Quatre Saisons parking lot on April 4, 2020. At Kouddar's trial in February, the court determined that he was in a position of self-defence.Late Thursday, Quebec Court Judge Hélène Fabi acquitted Kouddar of a charge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Lance Kinsley punched Christopher King as he walked home from the pub in Hull.
WINNIPEG — A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients took advantage of their trust and should be handed an 18-year prison term, a Crown attorney told court Thursday.
Twelve-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was on a walk to the convenience store in Houston when she disappeared and was found dead in a creek earlier this month, police said.