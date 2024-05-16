Fireworks bylaw re-worked and simplified

The revised Southgate fireworks bylaw should be easier to understand for residents and for stores or organizations that need to get permits.

That’s the hope of staff, who reviewed the bylaw and changed the wording to make the rules “clear and concise”.

Consumer and display fireworks are allowed only between dusk and 11 p.m. on Victoria Day and Canada Day, and one day before and after each of the holidays.

The township is trying to draw the public’s attention to the changes before this upcoming holiday weekend, including an ad in this paper last week.

The bylaw came into effect on passing, so staff will visited stores that have sold consumer fireworks before to make sure they understand the changes to how they get sales permits.

Sales are only allowed for seven days before the two holidays permitted.

Coun. Monica Singh Soares asked if there were exemptions, to which clerk Lindsey Green said they would work similarly to noise bylaw exemptions.

Coun. Joan John said that the change was welcome as there are “lots of issues” in town with fireworks going off after midnight – or any time.

Coun. Jason Rice wondered if there should be different rules for country properties, where residences are more widely spread.

Mayor Brian Milne said that there is no cost to the exemption process, and mentioned that livestock guard dogs can be sensitive to the noise.

During fire bans, fireworks are also prohibited.

There are fines set in place for different bylaw offences. The fireworks bylaw was passed in 2020 after many nuisance complaints about fireworks round the clock in Dundalk.

Large “display” fireworks for events require a permit signed by the Fire Chief, and have many further require­ments including proof of insurance and others.

Certain types of fireworks are prohibited, including many trick devices or practical joke items.

Fireworks are to be set off only on private land, and not within 50 metres of institutions or hazardous materials.

The full bylaw is on the website.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald