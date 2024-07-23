Fireworks ignited California wildfire that destroyed 6 homes as blazes roar

Illegal fireworks were blamed for a California wildfire that destroyed at least six homes as scores of blazes raced across much of the West on Tuesday, fueled by a hazardous heat wave blanketing much of the region.

In California, more than 1,500 Riverside residents were driven from their homes as the Hawarden Fire spread over more than 500 tinder-dry acres. At least seven homes were also damaged in the fast-moving blaze that authorities said was ignited by fireworks Sunday.

"In just over 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an esimated cost of $11 million," Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said late Monday. "Once assessments are complete I fear there may be more to report."

Authorities said they have video of the culprits and a manhunt was underway. "We will ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said.

That would be too little, too late for Maihanh Tran, who told ABC7 she was not home when she was notified that a fire was burning in her neighborhood. She looked at security camera footage and saw smoke in her house.

"Everything we own is gone. Everything," she said Monday. "We are still wearing the same clothes from yesterday."

Wildfires take their toll: Homes torched amid heat wave

More than 60 fires burning across West

The National Interagency Fire Center reported that 61 major fires were burning more than 1 million acres − about the size of Delaware − across the West and were being battled by more than 21,000 firefighters. Twenty of the fires were burning in Oregon, while "fuels and fire behavior advisories" were in effect for parts of California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Utah.

"Residents, travelers, or workers on their way to any of these states should be advised and familiarize themselves with the elevated risks," the agency said in a statement.

CalFire crews monitor as the Eagle Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024.

Durkee Fire is Oregon's largest

In Oregon, the fast-growing Durkee fire had burned more than 220,000 acres since it was ignited by lighting almost a week ago − and was 0% contained Tuesday. Hundreds of residents of Baker and Malheur counties remain evacuated.

"Very hot" temperatures with highs over 100 degrees were forecast Tuesday. Wednesday will be a "transition day" with thunderstorms and 20 mph sustained southwest winds but likely won't bring relief from the heat.

"These thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall," the incident report warned. "Debris flows and flash flooding across the recent burn scar will be a concern."

Canada's Jasper National Park evacuated

Canadian authorities issued an evacuation order late on Monday for the Alberta town of Jasper and Jasper National Park, where multiple wildfires were burning. A short time later, Jasper officials warned that a community center in the nearby town of Valemount had quickly filled and could not accommodate more evacuees.

"If you are on the road, please drive carefully and stop and get some rest as needed," officials warned in a Facebook post. "This is an evolving emergency situation. Please be patient and be safe."

