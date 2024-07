Fireworks Land on Field and in Crowd During July Fourth Stadium Event

Six people were taken to hospital from a Fourth of July event at a stadium in Provo, Utah, after some misdirected fireworks landed in the crowd and on the field.

Footage shot by Mike Jensen at the Stadium of Fire event at LaVell Edwards Stadium shows some of the fireworks landing on the field alongside a crowd of people.

Event officials told KSLTV that six people were taken to hospital.

