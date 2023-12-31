Fireworks Light Up Sydney Harbor Ahead of New Year

A dazzling fireworks display lit up Sydney Harbor on December 31, ahead of a full light shows at the stroke of midnight.

Footage posted to X by the Botanic Gardens of Sydney shows fireworks at the famous harbor on Sunday evening.

“We’re just getting warmed up,” the post read.

According to the City of Sydney, New Year’s Eve celebrations included several light displays before the main fireworks at midnight. Credit: Botanic Gardens of Sydney via Storyful

