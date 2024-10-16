Fireworks in London 2024: The capital’s best Bonfire Night celebrations

Ally Pally is possibly London’s biggest and best display, but there are plenty of pyrotechnics elsewhere in town (Getty/Ming Yeung)

Given the state of affairs over the past twelve months, the idea of gunpowder treason and plot has probably never sounded quite so desirable.

There may be those wondering if Guy Fawkes was the last person to have a good idea about what to do about parliament but, putting such treachery aside, the November celebration of his failed plot has endured for centuries. Whilst Fawkes and his gang might have avoided being burnt at the stake, flaming effigies have been a long-standing feature of Bonfire Night and below, we’ve rounded up the best places in London offering bonfires, pyrotechnics, live music, funfairs and fireworks.

Many in our round-up have earlier firework options for families, to ensure that younger ones don’t miss out, and for those with pets, there are occasionally laser and light shows alongside the traditional firework evenings.

The woes of last year — council budget cuts, inflation and the rising cost of living — which poured water on the fireworks across town continue for 2024, with Ravenscourt Park most notably missing from the list after last year’s first (and perhaps, last) laser and light show. Parties are also in shorter supply than usual. Happily, though, Crystal Palace and Anerley has them back, at last. Here’s where to go out with a bang.

Alexandra Palace

Tickets remain for arguably London’s biggest and most popular fireworks display at the stunning Ally Pally. There’s also a huge German Bier festival for those still in the mood for Oktoberfest, alongside huge live music stage with the Artful Dodger, bonfires and ice skating. No wonder it’s known as the Glastonbury of fireworks nights.

Tickets from £17. November 1 & 2. Alexandra Palace, N22 7AY, alexandrapalace.com

Wimbledon and Morden Parks

The Musical Fireworks Displays at Wimbledon and Morden gets more extravagant each year, now with two shows, one at 6.45pm and one at 8.30pm over the weekend. Expect the earlier show to be suitable for families, with fireworks set to the biggest bangers of the last few decades.

Tickets from £13.00, kids under 5 go free. November 5. Wimbledon Park, SW19 8AU; November 2, Morden Park, SM4 5DX, merton.gov.uk

Crystal Palace and Anerley

After a two year hiatus, fireworks return to Crystal Palace. Council and resident and producer disputes put the kybosh on this show of late, but this low key south London display is finally back, and we’re excited. Not least because the tickets include a hefty dose of fundraising for the James Dixon School, and there will be plenty of food and drink stalls to keep the cold at bay.

Tickets from £12.00, kids under 5 go free. November 9. James Dixon Primary, SE20 8BW, ticketsource.co.uk

Battersea

Warming mulled wine? Check. Bonfire? Check. Comfort Food? Check. The claim of south London’s biggest fireworks display sounds about right with Battersea’s big weekend line-up. Saturday night is the main event, with a more family-oriented evening on November 3 featuring face paint and a fire show to replace the bonfire. A word to the wise, head to the lovely neighbourhood restaurant Archway to grab a pillowy flatbread before the show kicks off.

Tickets from £12.30, kids go free. November 2 & 3. Battersea Park, SW11 4NJ, batterseaparkfireworks.com

Dulwich Fireworks

Dulwich usually sells out, so best get your tickets in early. They have ticket options for a pound for those under 16, making it a particularly good value option. There is live music and an array of food stalls, making this one a real gem in this south London burb.

Tickets from £1 for kids, adults from £12.50. November 2. Dulwich Sports Club, SE24 9HP, eventbrite.co.uk

Beckenham

Last year's line-up of food vendors was enough to get the crowds gathered at the Beckenham fireworks display, with souvlaki, Malaysian rice bowls, shawarma, jerk wraps and paella all on the menu. Expect similar diversity with the fare this year, alongside two dazzling displays, one for younger children at 6pm with the main display at 7.15pm on the Saturday.

Tickets from £15. November 2. Beckenham Recreational Ground, BR3 3NP, beckenhamfireworks.com

Southgate

The Walker Ground on Waterfall road is home to a popular annual fireworks display, made all the more family-friendly thanks to a pop-up fairground with games, rides and inflatables. Essentially everything mum and dad need to tire the little tikes out before the big display and bedtime.

Tickets from £13. November 2. The Walker Ground, N14 7JZ, thewalkerground.co.uk

Harrow

The Harrow fireworks celebration is more of a day festival, with entry from about noon, a fun-fair, Henna hand art stations, face painting, Fizz Kids pre-show live entertainment and huge pop-up bar marquee. The pyrotechnics kick off at about 7.45pm with a 20-minute show set to music.

Tickets from £10. November 9. Byron Park, HA3 7PJ, harrowfireworks.co.uk

Stow Fireworks

Tickets for the Saturday night event have already sold out so act fast to secure your tickets for Friday night. Circus acts and firebreathers help make this event extra special, with funfair, food stalls and carnival games helping make this one special.

Tickets from £8. November 8. Walthamstow Cricket Club, E17 3QN, stowfireworkspectacular.co.uk

Richmond

Always a very family-friendly affair, things really start at Richmond at 4.30pm, before the glittering fireworks display, choreographed to a handful of well-known tunes, which begins at 7pm.

Tickets from £12.50, under 5s go free. November 3. Richmond Athletic Ground, TW9 2SS, richmondfc.co.uk

Barnes

Another west London display which has a brilliant community focus, raising funds as it does for the sports club. Expect a family-friendly affair with a “Best Guy” Guy Fawkes competition, alongside mulled wine, hot dogs and live music from the Connection.

Tickets from £16.50, children £5.50. November 9. Barnes Sports Club, Lonsdale Road, SW13 9QL, barnessportsclub.com