Fireworks Restrictions in Muskogee

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Throws Middle-Of-The-Night Fit After Nancy Pelosi Called Him Out On Live TV
The former president attacked the former House speaker as a “sick puppy.”
- The Hill
Pat Tillman’s mother ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry getting son’s award
The mother of U.S. soldier and former NFL star Pat Tillman said she was “shocked” to hear Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, would be the recipient of an annual award made in the name of her son, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004. Mary Tillman, the mother of the Pat Tillman,…
- People
Husband and Wife, 70 and 71, Die Together Through Euthanasia: 'There Is No Other Solution'
"I’ve lived my life, I don’t want pain anymore,” said Jan Faber before his death
- People
2 Missing Ga. Firefighters Who'd Been High School Sweethearts Are Found Dead Days After Woman Keyed Man's Car
The two firefighters had dated for about seven years before breaking up, according to Kuhbander's parents
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Supreme Court's Trump Immunity Ruling
One person suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
- INSIDER
After my husband and I stopped wearing our wedding rings, we tried polyamory. 3 years later, we're happily nonmonogamous.
My husband and I were monogamous before we got married. When we stopped wearing our wedding rings, we decided to try polyamory.
- Hello!
Princess Anne shares deep sadness in first public message since leaving hospital
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
- The Canadian Press
Trump seeks to set aside New York hush money verdict hours after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
- BuzzFeed
17 Kids Of Sex Workers Confessed What Their Lives Were Reallyyyy Like, And It's A Lot To Handle
A lot goes on behind closed doors.
- The Canadian Press
A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Trump Resurfaces After Going AWOL for the Debate
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
- The Daily Beast
MTG’s Pre-Surrender Presser With Steve Bannon Goes Totally Off the Rails
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a news conference that was brutally crashed by protesters on Monday afternoon as she sought to rally support for Steve Bannon before he surrendered to start his four-month prison sentence. Greene trekked north to Danbury, Connecticut, to stand alongside her fellow MAGA loyalist, who wrapped his arm around her while he attempted to martyr himself as a victim of political persecution. Behind Greene at one point was a sign that read, “bleach blonde, bad built
- The Wrap
Biden Goes Off-Script for Lifeless Joke at Hamptons Fundraiser, Admits He Seems 25 Years Older Than Jill
Following his dismal debate performance, the president tried to make light of his nine-year age gap with the first lady The post Biden Goes Off-Script for Lifeless Joke at Hamptons Fundraiser, Admits He Seems 25 Years Older Than Jill appeared first on TheWrap.
- BuzzFeed
People Who Won A Lifetime Supply Of Something Are Sharing How It Turned Out (And How Long It Actually Lasted)
"I won a 'lifetime' supply of donuts (up to a dozen per day) at a local bakery, and it lasted two years until the original owner died and his A-hole son took over the business."
- Hello!
Emma Raducanu: Inside the tennis player's private life and split from billionaire boyfriend
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon! Discover more about the British tennis star's private life and her split from billionaire boyfriend, Carlo Agostinelli. Details...
- HuffPost
AOC Says She'll File Articles Of Impeachment Amid SCOTUS 'Corruption Crisis'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's threat of impeachment comes after the court ruled on Trump's immunity argument.
- The Canadian Press
Jets lose four players, including defenceman Dillon, as free agency opens
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
- The Independent
Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls for ‘televised military tribunals’ for former congresswoman
‘You are not a stable adult and are not fit for office’ said former lawmaker from Wyoming
- Wichita Eagle
Julia Roberts seemed smitten with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Dublin show
Cameras caught Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts sharing a moment with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert.
- The Canadian Press
In their own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.