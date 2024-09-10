New firm to run bus network from April

Stagecoach will replace CT Plus which has operated the buses in Guernsey since 2012 [BBC]

Guernsey's bus services will be run by a different company from next April.

UK-based Stagecoach has won a five-year contract to operate the island's scheduled bus routes and integrated school bus routes, after which it can opt to continue for a further two years.

The States of Guernsey said Stagecoach will be seeking to take on the staff employed by the current provider, CT Plus, which has run the service since 2012.

There will be no change in the buses' appearance as they are branded as 'buses.gg', the States added.

'Keeping communities connected'

Deputy Adrian Gabriel, vice-president of the committee for the environment and infrastructure, said: “As part of the tender process they [Stagecoach] have already identified some areas for improvement in our network, especially around school bus provision, so we look forward to working with them to see how we can continue to improve our bus service and increase bus use."

He thanked CT Plus for providing the bus service for the past 12 years, in which time passenger numbers have risen, new ticketing systems introduced, routes updated and an app set up, he said.

"We would also like to thank in particular the staff and drivers for their efforts in maintaining key services for islanders during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach South West, said his team were looking forward to "keeping these communities connected to the people and places that matter most".

