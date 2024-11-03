Firm's £500m investment in UK is show of confidence in Government - Chancellor
Chancellor Rachel Reeves described a £500 million private investment by a US firm into a UK research campus as a “real show of confidence in what this Government are doing to grow the economy”. The investment by San Francisco-based developer Prologis, announced days after Labour’s Budget, will fund a 115,000 sq ft expansion to Cambridge Biomedical Campus. The campus already supports more than 22,000 jobs and generates £4.2 billion each year for the UK economy.