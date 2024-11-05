The First 2024 Presidential Results Are In, After Tiny New Hampshire Town Holds Its Famed Midnight Vote

Dixville Notch's decades-old midnight voting ceremony gives the nation an early glimpse of how New Hampshire is feeling. Their votes are tallied in the wee hours of the morning, before many Americans have cast their ballots

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP via Getty A Dixville Notch voter casts his ballot in the 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary

Some of the very first results of the 2024 presidential election have been reported.

Dixville Notch — a tiny New Hampshire town located near the Canadian border — announced that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied in their local race, hours before polling places opened around the rest of the country.

Voting began in Dixville Notch shortly after midnight, continuing the town’s decades-long early voting tradition, which dates back to 1960 when Richard Nixon unanimously beat John F. Kennedy.

This year, Trump and Harris each earned three votes, reports CNN and WMUR. The town has six total registered voters for the 2024 election

Bettmann/Getty Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, residents tally their midnight votes in the 1980 presidential primaries

Dixville Notch's unique voting tradition involves all eligible voters gathering together as polls open at midnight on Election Day. After all ballots are privately cast, they are hand-counted and the results are tallied out loud.

The results are quickly reported to the public, before many Americans have cast their ballots.

In July, Dixville Notch unanimously rallied behind Nikki Haley over Donald Trump in the Republican primary election, delivering her their six votes.

The town, which once had a conservative leaning, has voted more liberally in recent years as the population has shrunk.

In 2008 they delivered 15 votes to Barack Obama and 6 votes to John McCain. In 2012 they handed Obama and Mitt Romney 5 votes each. In 2016 voters were divided, but Hillary Clinton ultimately won with 4 votes. And in 2020 the town unanimously supported Joe Biden over Trump.

