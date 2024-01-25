First 48 hours key in case of extended power failure, Phillips says

The key to getting through an extended power failure is to be prepared in advance for those first 48 hours, Kahnawake’s Public Safety Commissioner said in advance of a potential ice storm today and tomorrow.

“The first 48 hours are key,” said Lloyd Phillips. “Being prepared matters and it’s pretty simple to get ready. If you have flashlights, make sure they have batteries and are ready to go. If you’ve got a generator, make sure it’s fueled up and ready to go.”

In the wake of a power failure in October that left many without electricity for close to a week, people need to be prepared for wacky winter weather that can change on a dime, Phillips said.

“There’s freezing rain in the forecast through tomorrow, so we want people to know just what they have to do to be ready,” he said. “People can check on their family and friends in advance and see if they need anything. Ensuring there is enough to eat and drink is also important, especially in the first 48 hours.”

Environment Canada issued a freezing-rain warning for Kahnawake and surrounding areas yesterday morning. Five to ten millimetres of freezing rain were expected last night, with another stretch of rain forecast for tomorrow. A similar warning has been issued for a large portion of southwestern Quebec and Ontario.

Environment Canada predicted this morning’s commute would suffer as a result and advised motorists to adjust their speeds accordingly.

“Don’t go out if you don’t absolutely have to, especially if the driving has been impacted by the weather,” Phillips said.

He added after the first 48 hours of an extended power failure, Kahnawa’kehró:non can expect to get some support from the community.

“By that time, we will have set up a shelter and a place for people to come, get warm and get some hot food,” he said. “We require the first 48 hours in order to get facilities and staff in place to look after that.”

In that situation, Phillips added, community organizations would then go into communication mode and keep the community advised about any situation that may arise.

“We would then let people know what’s happening on social media, and in traditional media. We’ll probably go on the radio and get the message out through the newspapers, too,” he said.

Phillips estimates that food in the refrigerator will probably have a shelf life of about 24 hours in the event of a power outage, and items in the freezer will last about two days.

“If you have to go into the fridge, do it quickly, and try as hard as you can to keep the cool air inside to preserve your items. Items in the freezer can last about double that,” he said.

If you have to light candles to light your area, Phillips recommends being very careful – especially if you have young children.

“Candles are a fire hazard, and even more so if you have kids or pets in the house. A candle can get knocked over and it doesn’t take very long for problems to start from there, so be very careful with candles and make sure they are out of the way and can’t be knocked over,” he said.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase