The first African-American male born in Colorado was posthumously inducted into the 2024 Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame on Saturday.
A gathering of goldens on National Golden Retriever Day!
A gathering of goldens on National Golden Retriever Day!
The first African-American male born in Colorado was posthumously inducted into the 2024 Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Polls show a criminal conviction could torpedo Donald Trump’s chances in 2024 — and some of his close advisers are telling him to take it seriously
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Virtue said there was "no stress" in planning her wedding to Rielly.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
WASHINGTON — In the hours before the United States carried out strikes against Iran-backed militants on Friday, the U.S. hit Iran with more familiar weapons: sanctions and criminal charges. The Biden administration imposed sanctions on officers and officials of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the country’s premier military force, for threatening the integrity of water utilities and for helping manufacture Iranian drones. And it unsealed charges against nine people for selling oil to finance the mili
The ‘Griselda’ actress and the orthopedic surgeon were first seen together in October 2023
Kelly Clarkson says a diagnosis about her health motivated her make some new choices.
From the sands of Kuwait to the fields of Ukraine, the forgotten M-84s are rolling toward a new frontline.
Former President Trump’s supporters are going after Taylor Swift amid chatter about whether the superstar could wade into the 2024 election with a coveted endorsement for President Biden. Conservatives in both traditional media and social media have been launching conspiracy theories against the pop superstar, something that ramped up after The New York Times reported…
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Former President Trump took a dig at the prosecutors in his legal cases in a post online Saturday, calling them “bad people who hate our country.” “Deranged Jack Smith, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, Alvin Bragg, the J6 Committee of Political Thugs (who have deleted and destroyed all evidence and findings), and all of the rest of…
The singer was booked into a county jail in Tennessee on Thursday and later released, reports say.
The princess received "planned abdominal surgery" last month.
Four migrant men among at least seven people arrested and charged with felonies in an attack on two New York City Police Department officers Saturday outside a migrant shelter are en route to a California town near Mexico after they were released from custody and given bus tickets by a faith-based charity, a senior law enforcement official said.
Padam Padam singer Kylie Minogue showed off her bronzed figure in a sensational mini dress in an unexpected colour for the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala
The Canadian musician treated fans in Toronto to performances of "Baby," "Eenie Meenie" and SZA’s “Snooze" earlier this week
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
Florida Man strikes again!