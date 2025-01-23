Face moisturiser recalled: FDA issues advisory on First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

First Aid Beauty initiated a mass voluntary recall of 2,756 jars of its bestselling Ultra Repair Intense Hydration cream December 23 2024 (Getty/iStock/Sephora)

A popular skincare brand has recalled a batch of viral face cream across the U.S. as the Food and Drug Administration issues the second-highest risk classification for product.

First Aid Beauty initiated the recall of 2,756 jars of its bestselling Ultra Repair Intense Hydration cream on December 23 2024– a product known for its remedying effect on “dry, distressed skin and eczema”, according to the cosmetic site.

In an advisory, first reported by Newsweek, the FDA issued the recall with a Class II risk classification meaning “the use of or exposure to, [the cream] may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

However, the risk of serious negative health effects remains low.

The pot of luxury cream which retails at Sephora for $38, regularly receives praise on TikTok with many users claiming to have soothed their endless skin problems with the lotion.

According to the product’s listing on the cosmetic retailer’s website, it contains 23 ingredients, three of which are highlighted for their remedying qualities, namely: colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and allantoin.

But now, users are panicking online in the wake of the recall.

In the midst of the Trump administration’s gutting of regulators, social media users were clearly concerned about this latest recall.

One user wrote on Reddit : “Wait until the FDA can’t report on this kind of stuff anymore...oh wait.”

While another wrote: “Thank you for posting this! I stocked up last month. Same expiration date but a different lot. Phew! I’ve been slathering my face due to the cold.”

According to the FDA, as soon as a recall is initiated, the company should immediately notify customers and include the details of the hazard of the product and a strategy on how they intend to recall it.

So far, First Aid Beauty has not issued any formal statement regarding the recall – leaving many customers in the dark.

One Reddit user stated: “They should really be posting this on their website and social media… I haven’t seen it.”

Instead, the company seemed to be promoting the product, as the news unfolded regarding the recall.

On Wednesday, First Aid Beauty shared a post on their Facebook page which read:

“Help us support LA.

“First Aid Beauty is committing 50% of the $38 purchase price excluding taxes ($19/unit) of our limited edition 6oz Ultra Repair Cream, to go directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. This product is available exclusively on Firstaidbeauty.com.”

The Independent contacted First Aid Beauty and the FDA for comment.