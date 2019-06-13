First all-women IPPT to be held in run-up to Great Eastern Women's Run

Participants at the launch of the Great Eastern Women's Run 2019 working out with Nike Master Trainer, Wany Misban. (PHOTO: Great Eastern Women's Run)

SINGAPORE — Great Eastern is organising the first nationwide all-women’s Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), to be held on 24 August at the Singapore Sports Hub.

It’s in conjunction with the Great Eastern Women’s Run (GEWR) to be held on 3 November at the same venue. The aim is to give women above 13 years of age the opportunity to understand their current fitness levels, and help them take proactive steps to maintain a healthy body for the long run.

The IPPT test is part of Great Eastern’s “Plan Like A Woman, Plan For The Long Run” campaign, which encourages women to plan and cater for their long-term physical and fiscal health.

Fitness trainers to design fitness programme

In the lead up to the IPPT and the GEWR, the organisers have commissioned three leading fitness trainers to design a fitness programme aimed at strengthening the female body.

Rockstar Fit founder Natalie Dau will focus on full-body weighted exercises, Nike Master Trainer Wany Misban will highlight the importance and benefits of a strong core, and Shape Fit Girl Roxanne Gan will touch on the importance of mobility exercises.

The three trainers were at the GEWR launch event at Guoco Towers on Thursday, leading a customised fitness programme for women to join in. The trio will be conducting more sessions at various locations in the lead up to the IPPT and GEWR.

For more information, go to the official GEWR website.

